Aggravated assault charges laid after liquor store clerk struck during transaction

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old man is facing one count of aggravated assault after a liquor store clerk was assaulted in a west Edmonton store last month.

On Dec. 6, 2019, an employee was ringing a man’s order up at the store near 170 Street and 100 Avenue when when another employee reportedly asked the man for his identification.

A video released by Edmonton police shows the man turning to the woman and seemingly punching her in the head before turning back to his purchase.

The woman who was hit ducks down behind a display, appearing to be in pain.

Still from surveillance video which captured a liquor store clerk being assaulted in a west Edmonton store on December 6, 2019. Edmonton Police Service

Other customers can be seen at other tills watching the assault.

Story continues below advertisement

A third employee comes into the frame and appears to tell the man to leave the store.

According to police, he was last seen leaving the area on an ETS bus.

On Friday, police issued a news release saying they had charged Steven Klaric, 44, with one count of aggravated assault.

Klaric was incarcerated for unrelated charges at the time this charge was laid and remains in custody, police said.

READ MORE: ID scanning pilot project launched to combat Edmonton liquor theft epidemic

Liquor store thefts have been an ongoing issue in Edmonton. On average, police responded to 26 liquor store theft and robbery calls each day in 2019.