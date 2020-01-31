Menu

Crime

Aggravated assault charges laid after liquor store clerk struck during transaction

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 31, 2020 2:15 pm
Edmonton liquor store clerk assaulted during transaction
WATCH ABOVE: Surveillance video showing a liquor store clerk being assaulted in a west Edmonton store on Dec. 6, 2019.

A 44-year-old man is facing one count of aggravated assault after a liquor store clerk was assaulted in a west Edmonton store last month.

On Dec. 6, 2019, an employee was ringing a man’s order up at the store near 170 Street and 100 Avenue when when another employee reportedly asked the man for his identification.

READ MORE: Concern for staff safety after 300% spike in Edmonton liquor store robberies

A video released by Edmonton police shows the man turning to the woman and seemingly punching her in the head before turning back to his purchase.

The woman who was hit ducks down behind a display, appearing to be in pain.

Still from surveillance video which captured a liquor store clerk being assaulted in a west Edmonton store on December 6, 2019.
Still from surveillance video which captured a liquor store clerk being assaulted in a west Edmonton store on December 6, 2019. Edmonton Police Service

Other customers can be seen at other tills watching the assault.

Story continues below advertisement

A third employee comes into the frame and appears to tell the man to leave the store.

READ MORE: AGLC, Edmonton mayor speak about spike in liquor store robberies across Alberta

According to police, he was last seen leaving the area on an ETS bus.

On Friday, police issued a news release saying they had charged Steven Klaric, 44, with one count of aggravated assault.

Klaric was incarcerated for unrelated charges at the time this charge was laid and remains in custody, police said.

READ MORE: ID scanning pilot project launched to combat Edmonton liquor theft epidemic

Liquor store thefts have been an ongoing issue in Edmonton. On average, police responded to 26 liquor store theft and robbery calls each day in 2019.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimeedmonton police serviceAssaultEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton AssaultEdmonton liquor store theftsEdmonton liquor store assaultEdmonton liquor store employee assaultLiquor store assaultSteven Klaric
