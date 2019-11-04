Edmonton police arrest man wanted in several liquor store robberies

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man has been charged with several theft offences after a string of liquor store robberies in Edmonton.

Earlier this year, police put out a public plea to help identify a man they believed was involved in at least 19 thefts from liquor stores in and around Edmonton between June 12 and Oct. 3.

In total, more than $10,000 worth of liquor was stolen, with $200 to $700 worth of booze taken in each theft, police said in late August.

On Monday, Edmonton police said Justin Hotte was taken into custody from a home in the city’s northwest on Nov. 2, following a tip from the public.

Hotte has been charged with several counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of breach of condition, police said in a media release Monday.

Police allege Hotte is also responsible for seven other retail thefts totalling $17,000 in merchandise, primarily targeting electronics.

