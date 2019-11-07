Menu

Crime

Edmonton police seek help locating suspect in 25 liquor store thefts

By Bobbi Farion Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 12:12 am
Updated November 7, 2019 12:18 am
Warrants have been issued for Roland Rain's arrest. .
Warrants have been issued for Roland Rain's arrest. . Supplied by EPS

Edmonton police have released the image of a suspect in a series of thefts. Police allege he has stolen close to $6,000 in liquor over the last few months.

Roland Rain, 34,  is wanted in connection with 25 incidents involving liquor theft from stores in Bonnie Doon, Forest Heights and Capilano, dating back to Aug. 27, 2019.

Police said warrants have been issued for Rain’s arrest.

READ MORE: AGLC, Edmonton mayor speak about spike in liquor store robberies across Alberta

Anyone with information about Rain’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

