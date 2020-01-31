Menu

No, it’s not just you: January 2020 was unusually dark and rainy in Metro Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 12:54 pm
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan 30
The Thursday, January 30, 2020 evening weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

If you think it’s been unusually grey and rainy of late, even for Vancouver standards, you’re not wrong.

A rainfall warning remained in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Rain, rain and more rain in the forecast for B.C.’s South Coast

According to Global BC chief meteorologist Mark Madryga, Friday was the 56th day since Dec. 1 with at least a trace of rain or snow at the Vancouver International Airport.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s about 14 more days than average, Madryga said.

The airport saw a total of 241 millimetres of precipitation (including both rain and snow) in January alone.

That makes January 2020 the fifth dampest on record since 1937. If another 43 millimetres falls by the end of Friday, it could still take the top spot.

  1. 283.6 mm — January 2006
  2. 281.8 mm — January 1992
  3. 260.6 mm — 1958
  4. 249.6 mm — January 2005
Snow begins to disappear across B.C. South Coast
Snow begins to disappear across B.C. South Coast

According to Environment Canada, parts of Metro Vancouver could see between 100 and 120 millimetres of rain by mid-day Saturday, though a break is forecast for Friday afternoon.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” warned the agency. “Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Motorists headed to the Interior are also being warned of freezing rain over the Similkameen region and along Highway 3 in the Allison Pass area.

