No, it’s not just you: January 2020 was unusually dark and rainy in Metro Vancouver

If you think it’s been unusually grey and rainy of late, even for Vancouver standards, you’re not wrong.

A rainfall warning remained in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound on Friday morning.

According to Global BC chief meteorologist Mark Madryga, Friday was the 56th day since Dec. 1 with at least a trace of rain or snow at the Vancouver International Airport.

Had enough of the rain 🌧️ yet? Well, more rain is on the way! A relatively weak storm will reach the BC coast this afternoon before an Atmospheric River delivers heavy rain on Friday. Warnings are in effect: https://t.co/jCZ43cG6wT#BCStorm #Janvember pic.twitter.com/YFm40hw5lT — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 30, 2020

That’s about 14 more days than average, Madryga said.

The airport saw a total of 241 millimetres of precipitation (including both rain and snow) in January alone.

That makes January 2020 the fifth dampest on record since 1937. If another 43 millimetres falls by the end of Friday, it could still take the top spot.

283.6 mm — January 2006 281.8 mm — January 1992 260.6 mm — 1958 249.6 mm — January 2005

According to Environment Canada, parts of Metro Vancouver could see between 100 and 120 millimetres of rain by mid-day Saturday, though a break is forecast for Friday afternoon.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” warned the agency. “Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Motorists headed to the Interior are also being warned of freezing rain over the Similkameen region and along Highway 3 in the Allison Pass area.