‘I want to play video games,’ B.C. murder suspect tells police in video shown at trial

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not suitable for all readers

The man accused of killing an elderly Vancouver couple in 2017 told police at his interrogation that he would rather be playing video games than talk about the alleged crimes.

Video of the interrogation was played at the trial for Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam on Thursday, after defence and Crown argued over whether it should be allowed into evidence.

Kam has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the brutal slayings of 68-year-old Richard Jones and 64-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones, whose bodies were found in their home near West 64th Avenue and Hudson Street on Sept. 27, 2017.

READ MORE: Accused in Marpole double murder talks about obsession with violent video games at trial

Defence is building a case that Kam was obsessed with violent video games, and thought he was in one of those games while suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the murders.

Story continues below advertisement

Kam’s lawyers argued the eight-hour video of the interrogation, which was held 47 days after the killings, was “another example of him slipping into a fantasy or game.”

Crown argued that the video is not relevant to the trial, as there was no evidence Kam was in an altered state of mind during the interrogation.

1:38 Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam testifies for second day at double murder trial Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam testifies for second day at double murder trial

But Madam Justice Gerow ultimately allowed the video to be played in voir dire — a trial within the trial to determine whether it will be admissible as evidence.

In the video, which was played to the court only, Kam appears almost embarrassed when he tells the officer he doesn’t like his name, but it’s what his parents gave him.

Kam says, “I want to play video games” and asks if his cell will have a mattress. The accused tells the officer he was surprised when he was arrested.

“What’s your understanding of why you’re here?” the officer asks Kam, who makes it clear he understands he’s been arrested for murder.

When the officer asks if Kam knew the victims, Kam replies, “No.”

“Have you ever been arrested before, Rocky?” the officer asks.

Story continues below advertisement

“No,” Kam replies.

Kam repeatedly tells the officer he has nothing to say when she pushes him about the killings.

The judge will rule on whether to allow the video into evidence once she views all eight hours.

UPDATE: Judge has agreed to view the police interrogation in voir dire. The video is 8 hrs. After that, the judge will rule on whether it will be admissible evidence in the trial proper. ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/PdcpBU0X17 — Rumina Daya (@rdayaglobal) January 30, 2020

Thursday marked the third day of testimony for Kam, who described the killings in detail to the court Tuesday. He said he used a hatchet and pocket knife purchased at Canadian Tire on his victims.

On Wednesday, defence counsel Faisal Alamy created his own Skyrim character to show the court how one of Kam’s favourite games works. The online game allows players to advance levels when they commit violent killings.

Story continues below advertisement

Kam gave a play-by-play of the game’s different levels while Alamy played, even laughing slightly when his lawyer struggled to kill a female character.

2:26 Defence argues double murder suspect Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam had mental disorder Defence argues double murder suspect Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam had mental disorder

The 29-year-old told the court he was spending 15 hours a day playing video games and reading comics on his computer after he moved from Calgary to Vancouver in the summer of 2017.

Defence says the attack was random, there is no motive, and Kam does not have a violent history.

The only logical explanation appears to be that the accused thought he was in a video game when he killed the couple, according to defence.

The court has previously seen video evidence that the Crown says shows Kam buying the hatchet along with a baseball cap and gloves, about two weeks before the murder. Crown has said the items were purchased with the intent to kill someone.

Kam has admitted buying the items, but it is unclear why he did.

A DNA expert has also testified that Mah-Jones’ blood was found on the inside hinge of Kam’s glasses and his DNA was found under Maj-Jones’ fingernails.

Kam’s trial took a several month break in October when the judge agreed to adjourn when the defence asked for more time to obtain psychiatric evidence for the accused.

Story continues below advertisement