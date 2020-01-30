Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery crowns $1M grand prize winner

Send this page to someone via email

When Ron Lypchuk woke up Thursday morning, he had no way of knowing he’d become Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire less than 12 hours later.

The Prince Albert man is the $1-million grand prize winner of the inaugural Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery that benefits the province’s newest children’s hospital.

“Are you serious … I can’t believe this,” Lypchuk said when he received the winning confirmation by phone from Saskatchewan Roughrider Dan Clark and lottery ambassador Cohyn Wells.

VIDEO OF DANIELLA & ANNOUNCEMENT

1:15 Witness the moment a Saskatchewan man learns he’s won $1 million Witness the moment a Saskatchewan man learns he’s won $1 million

“It was pretty great getting to change someone’s life like that,” said Wells, who has spent roughly 150 days in hospital throughout his life.

The 13-year-old from Moose Jaw was born with Spina Bifida, Hydrocephalus and a structural defect in the part of the brain that controls balance. He has since developed a rare progressive disease that affects the spinal cord.

Wells has received 17 surgeries – the first when he was less than 24 hours old – and is scheduled for his next surgery at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

“It’s awesome. Like there’s so much like great new stuff there and it makes the stay there way more easier and it’s way better,” said Wells.

Cohyn Wells, 13, is all smiles after announcing the $1-million winner of the inaugural Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery on Jan. 30, 2020. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

In September, the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation jointly announced the Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery.

An early bird prize of $500,000 was awarded in December. Winners of the 2,100 other prizes – including 13 vehicles, six luxury vacation packages and 41 unique Roughrider experiences – will be notified by mail.

Proceeds from the 2020 lottery will help provide world-class equipment and new provincial maternal and pediatric programming at the hospital.

“We’re building a foundation, not only the Rider Foundation, but we are doing something that’s going to be extraordinary for years to come,” said Clark.

Through the Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery, the foundation will fund amateur sport, education, health and wellness initiatives for the province’s youth.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders created the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation to enhance and further its community efforts across the province.

