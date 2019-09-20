Roughriders, children’s hospital foundations team up for million-dollar lottery

A new lottery aims to support Saskatchewan’s new children’s hospital while making one person an instant millionaire.

The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation (JPCHF) jointly announced the Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery on Friday in Saskatoon.

“This province and Rider Nation give us so much, which is why it’s so important for us to continue to find ways to give back to them,” Craig Reynolds, board chair of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation, said in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with Jim Pattison’s Children’s Hospital Foundation not only to create Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire through the Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery but to provide important funding for the children’s hospital as well as kids and communities across Saskatchewan.”

Brynn Boback-Lane, JPCHF president and CEO, said the money raised will go towards enhancements at the new hospital.

“Together, we will positively strengthen youth programs across the province and support the round-the-clock medical care needed for those that require Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital,” Boback-Lane said.

“The proceeds from this exciting new lottery will help provide world-class equipment and new provincial maternal and pediatric programming connecting Saskatchewan to build healthier futures for our babies, children and families.”

Other prizes in the lottery include 13 vehicles, six luxury vacation packages and 41 unique Roughrider experiences.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 20, with the final draw on Dec. 19.

An early bird prize of $500,000 will also be awarded to one person who purchased their lottery ticket(s) before Nov. 25.

