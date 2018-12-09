Knights of Columbus donate $70,000 to Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation

The Knights of Columbus donated $70,000 to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation on Sunday, with all the money coming straight from the community.

“The hard work of your knights, your families, friends, neighbours and the businesses throughout Saskatchewan have made this truly your Children’s Hospital,” said Brynn Boback-Lane, Children’s Hospital Foundation president and CEO.

READ MORE: $1M to support Sask. families at NICU in new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital is expected to open in 2019 and will include a pediatric emergency room, first-time maternal care and family-centric care spaces available to siblings, allowing parents to focus on their child’s medical appointment.

WATCH: Henry Burris guest speaker at Knights of Columbus celebrity dinner

“Our committee spent a lot of time here building an event that happened in October. We had a celebrity guest here from the CFL as well as an emcee,” said Garry Maier, chair of Children’s Hospital Foundation’s fundraising committee.

READ MORE: Carson family donates $1M to Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation

The Knights of Columbus says they don’t plan on stopping with the donations.

“This was our fifth annual one. We will be doing it again in 2019, hopefully about the time the hospital opens so we will be back here in October,” said Maier.

The Children’s Hospital was 83 per cent complete in April of 2018 and is continuing to improve.