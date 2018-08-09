Miracle Treat Day raises money for Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

Today, 100 per cent of every Blizzard treat sold across Saskatchewan will be donated to help kids have better access to health care.

Aug. 9 marked the 16th annual Miracle Treat Day at all 44 Dairy Queen locations in the province.

The proceeds go towards the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Last year, $258,000 was raised in Saskatchewan.

“It’s hard not to want a Blizzard when it’s this hot. It’s very easy. Who doesn’t like a Blizzard or ice cream on a summer day,” Saskatoon Dairy Queen general manager Annette Klassen said.

“Come in and buy one and you’re able to give back to local children, cause the money all stays local.”

The children’s hospital is now 87 per cent complete and slated to open next fall.