$1M to support Sask. families at NICU in new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

Philanthropist Malcolm Jenkins has made a $1 million donation towards the new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in honour of his late mother, Lilian Jane Jenkins.

The money will support the family room in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), which will provide specialized care for premature or critically ill babies.

The NICU will provide private rooms for each infant plus dedicated spaces, like the family room, to allow families to catch their breath away from baby’s room while still nearby.

“Family and community are what Saskatchewan is all about,” Jenkins said in a press release.

“You can’t take it with you so it’s important to contribute back where you can.”

His contribution will go towards Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation’s capital campaign, “We Can’t Wait,” which has raised $61 million of its goal for a minimum of $75 million.

“On behalf of our youngest and most vulnerable babies and their families, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Malcolm Jenkins for providing them a comfortable, home-away-from-home environment while they are undergoing one of life’s most stressful situations,” foundation president and CEO Brynn Boback-Lane said in a press release.

“This exceptional gift will create a true family-focused space that will be key to the emotional well-being of Saskatchewan families in hospital.”

Malcolm Jenkins, a Canadian Tire store owner, received the Saskatchewan Order of Merit in 2011 for his philanthropic support of the Prince Albert community.

Construction on the new children’s hospital in Saskatoon is over 86 per cent complete and set to open in late 2019.