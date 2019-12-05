Menu

Canada

Swift Current, Sask. resident winner of $500K in Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 7:52 pm
Updated December 5, 2019 7:53 pm
$500K winner drawn in Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery
The $500,000 winner was selected on Thursday in the early bird draw for the Touchdown For Kids Millionaire Lottery. File / Global News

The early bird draw for the Touchdown For Kids Millionaire Lottery was made on Thursday at Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

Swift Current’s Christine Newton was selected the winner of $500,000.

READ MORE: Saskatoon charity delivers Christmas gifts to nearly 1,000 children

The Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery is a partnership between the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Funds raised through ticket sales will support amateur sport initiatives as well as the enhancement of maternal and child health care in the province.

‘DoNate the Gift of Life’ campaign created while Sask. boy waits for organ donation

There are hundreds of other prizes to be awarded, including the grand prize of $1 million.

The cut-off date to purchase tickets is Dec. 11 at 11 p.m., with the final draw on Dec. 19.

People can buy tickets online or by calling 1-844-574-5437.

