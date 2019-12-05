Swift Current, Sask. resident winner of $500K in Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery

Send this page to someone via email

The early bird draw for the Touchdown For Kids Millionaire Lottery was made on Thursday at Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

Swift Current’s Christine Newton was selected the winner of $500,000.

The Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery is a partnership between the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Funds raised through ticket sales will support amateur sport initiatives as well as the enhancement of maternal and child health care in the province.

There are hundreds of other prizes to be awarded, including the grand prize of $1 million.

The cut-off date to purchase tickets is Dec. 11 at 11 p.m., with the final draw on Dec. 19.

People can buy tickets online or by calling 1-844-574-5437.