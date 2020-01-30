Menu

Crime

Mail theft investigated by police on New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 10:03 am
Updated January 30, 2020 10:06 am
Police say the thefts took place between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28. .
Police say the thefts took place between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28. . New Brunswick RCMP

Police say somebody has been forcing their way into community mailboxes along New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula.

In a news release Thursday morning, New Brunswick RCMP said at least 11 communities have been dealing with mail theft.

Police say the thefts between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28 happened in Tracadie Beach, Tracadie, Pont-Landry, LeGoulet, Robichaud Settlement, Caissie Road, Tabusintac, Rivière-du-Portage, Oakpoint, Pokemouche and on the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tracadie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
