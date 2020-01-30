Mail theft investigated by police on New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula

Send this page to someone via email

Police say somebody has been forcing their way into community mailboxes along New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula.

In a news release Thursday morning, New Brunswick RCMP said at least 11 communities have been dealing with mail theft.

Police say the thefts between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28 happened in Tracadie Beach, Tracadie, Pont-Landry, LeGoulet, Robichaud Settlement, Caissie Road, Tabusintac, Rivière-du-Portage, Oakpoint, Pokemouche and on the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tracadie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

