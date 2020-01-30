Photo released of suspect who claimed to be officer, sexually assaulted woman: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police have released a surveillance image of a man who allegedly impersonated a police officer and sexually assaulted a woman in Whitby.

Police say a man went to a sex worker’s motel room on Consumer Drive on Jan. 24 at 12:30 a.m., allegedly claiming to be a client and verbally identifying himself as a police officer.

“The victim asked him to leave several times before he sexually assaulted her,” police said in a press release on Thursday. “The male then left on foot, possibly to a vehicle.”

Police describe the suspect at a six-foot-tall man between the ages of 30 to 35 with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Police also urged the public to always request a name, badge and identification if someone identifies themselves as an officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Baldini at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5233.