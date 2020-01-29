Menu

Crime

Closing arguments expected to start Wednesday in assault trial of Toronto cop and brother

By Paola Loriggio The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2020 6:35 am
Michael Theriault, centre, and Christian Theriault, left, arrive at the Durham Region Courthouse in Oshawa ahead of Dafonte MIller's testimony, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Michael Theriault, centre, and Christian Theriault, left, arrive at the Durham Region Courthouse in Oshawa ahead of Dafonte MIller's testimony, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

OSHAWA – Closing arguments are expected to begin today in the trial of a Toronto police officer and his brother accused of beating a young black man three years ago.

Const. Michael Theriault was off duty when he and his brother Christian encountered Dafonte Miller in Whitby in the early hours of Dec. 28, 2016.

The brothers are jointly charged with aggravated assault in the incident that caused Miller, then 19, to lose his left eye.

READ MORE: Toronto officer admits to causing Dafonte Miller’s eye injury during stand at trial

They are also separately charged with obstruction of justice for the way they described the incident to investigators. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Miller testified before the judge-alone trial last fall, saying he was badly beaten with a pipe and didn’t have an opportunity to fight back.

Story continues below advertisement

His lawyers have alleged outside court that race played a role in the attack.

Michael Theriault testifies in aggravated assault trial
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoCourtOshawaWhitbyDafonte MillerMichael TheriaultChristian TheriaultToronto Cop Trial
