Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Semi-truck driver charged in highway crash near Oyen, Alta., that killed young boy

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 7:11 pm
Updated January 29, 2020 7:23 pm
Grieving family piecing their lives together months after young son’s fatal crash
WATCH: It's been almost five months since a tragedy near Oyen, Alta. shattered a B.C. family. Jill Croteau reconnected with the family to see how they're doing now.

Months after a tragic crash on an Alberta highway claimed the life of a young boy and injured four others, RCMP have charged a semi-truck driver involved in the collision.

First responders rushed to the scene of a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 4:30 p.m. to find wreckage involving two semi-trucks and another vehicle.

READ MORE: Dad speaks about Alberta crash that killed son: ‘If there was one person I knew ready to be an angel, it was him’

Ten-year-old Zachary Jeffrey was killed when one of the semis crashed into the back of the family’s minivan while stopped in a construction zone, forcing it ahead to slam into the second semi in front of them, according to RCMP.

The rest of the family — Zachary’s parents Bob and Carla, along with their other two children, Lillian and Gabriel — was injured in the crash.

The family’s minivan after the crash.
The family’s minivan after the crash. Courtesy: Bob Jeffreys

RCMP said Wednesday the semi-truck driver, 37-year-old Lowell Nathan Dyck, has been charged with several offences in relation to the crash, including:

Story continues below advertisement
  • dangerous driving causing death
  • four counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm
  • criminal negligence causing death
  • four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm

Dyck is scheduled to appear in Hanna court on April 22.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott said there is a fairly high threshold to lay the charges.

“These are very serious charges,” she said.

“The whole scenario, of course, is a very tragic, fatal scenario and so the investigation, from the outset, has been a very serious and in-depth investigation.

READ MORE: Grieving family trying to recover after young son killed in crash near Oyen

“It’s not been easy for anybody. It’s not easy for the family and I have no doubt it’s not easy for the truck driver.”

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta crashFatal Alberta crashHighway 9 fatal crashfatal oyen crashBoy killed fatal Oyen crashCharges laid fatal Oyen crashOyen highway crashOyen semi-truck crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.