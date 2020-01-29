Semi-truck driver charged in highway crash near Oyen, Alta., that killed young boy

Send this page to someone via email

Months after a tragic crash on an Alberta highway claimed the life of a young boy and injured four others, RCMP have charged a semi-truck driver involved in the collision.

First responders rushed to the scene of a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 4:30 p.m. to find wreckage involving two semi-trucks and another vehicle.

Ten-year-old Zachary Jeffrey was killed when one of the semis crashed into the back of the family’s minivan while stopped in a construction zone, forcing it ahead to slam into the second semi in front of them, according to RCMP.

The rest of the family — Zachary’s parents Bob and Carla, along with their other two children, Lillian and Gabriel — was injured in the crash.

The family’s minivan after the crash. Courtesy: Bob Jeffreys

RCMP said Wednesday the semi-truck driver, 37-year-old Lowell Nathan Dyck, has been charged with several offences in relation to the crash, including:

dangerous driving causing death

four counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

criminal negligence causing death

four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm

Dyck is scheduled to appear in Hanna court on April 22.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott said there is a fairly high threshold to lay the charges.

“These are very serious charges,” she said.

“The whole scenario, of course, is a very tragic, fatal scenario and so the investigation, from the outset, has been a very serious and in-depth investigation.

“It’s not been easy for anybody. It’s not easy for the family and I have no doubt it’s not easy for the truck driver.”