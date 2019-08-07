Highway 9 closed after multiple-vehicle crash near Oyen, Alta.

Highway 9 near Oyen, Alta., was impassable after a multiple-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

RCMP, EMS and firefighters responded to the collision between two tractor-trailers and a vehicle on Highway 9 at Range Road 60, northwest of Oyen, at 4:30 p.m.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene. At 5:20 p.m., EMS said there were “multiple people injured” but couldn’t provide further details.

Hwy9 CLOSED at RR60 west of Oyen due to MVC. Use Hwy886 as an alternate route. (4:55pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) August 7, 2019

RCMP said traffic was being redirected to Highway 886 and Range Road 51 since the highway was not expected to be open for several hours.