Highway 9 closed after multiple-vehicle crash near Oyen, Alta.
Highway 9 near Oyen, Alta., was impassable after a multiple-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
RCMP, EMS and firefighters responded to the collision between two tractor-trailers and a vehicle on Highway 9 at Range Road 60, northwest of Oyen, at 4:30 p.m.
STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene. At 5:20 p.m., EMS said there were “multiple people injured” but couldn’t provide further details.
RCMP said traffic was being redirected to Highway 886 and Range Road 51 since the highway was not expected to be open for several hours.
