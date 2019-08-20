1 killed, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving tanker near Cereal, Alberta

One person has been killed and another nine injured after a major crash along Highway 9 near the community of Cereal, Alta., according to EMS.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said first responders were called to a crash scene that involved of as many as five or six vehicles, including a tanker.

One person was flown by STARS to hospital in Calgary in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Child dead, 4 injured after multiple-vehicle crash near Oyen, Alta.

Another person was flown from the scene by HALO rescue helicopter in serious condition, Brideaux said.

The remaining six patients were being treated at the scene and would likely be released, he said.

Photos from the scene showed several vehicles and large plumes of black smoke coming from the crash site.

The crash happened west of Cereal, EMS said.

RCMP said in a media release that traffic was being rerouted eastbound to Highway 884 and westbound to Highway 41.