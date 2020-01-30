Five people tested for coronavirus in Sask., no confirmed cases: chief medical officer

Send this page to someone via email

The risk of Saskatchewan residents catching the coronavirus remains low, according to the province’s chief medical officer.

“If you are a person on the street and have not travelled, you should not be concerned,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, as there are no direct flights from Saskatchewan to China.

Since the outbreak, locals have been self-reporting any travelling they’ve done to China to Saskatchewan Public Health.

“The HealthLine has been receiving calls frequently from travellers,” Shahab said. “If a traveller came from China and was symptomatic, they are assessed by Public Health and proper testing is ordered.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan health officials warn against coronavirus hoaxes

According to Shahab, five people in Saskatchewan have been tested for the coronavirus.

“One result was negative and we’re waiting for results from four of them,” Shahab said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said most tests being done across Canada are coming back negative. If someone is showing symptoms – like fever, cough and breathing difficulties – it is likely the result of a common cold or the flu, Shahab said.

2:50 Here’s what we know about the new coronavirus Here’s what we know about the new coronavirus

While Saskatchewan residents don’t need to be concerned about catching the coronavirus, they should remain vigilant to where they’re getting their information from. Any updates on confirmed cases in Saskatchewan will be published on a government website, Shahab said.

“Social media is a great gift for staying in touch with friends and family but obviously one has to weigh carefully the information that’s out there especially when it relates to your wellbeing,” Shahab said.

“All of us need to be aware of that and focus on going to credible websites like the Ministry of Health or Public Health, specifically for information on health issues.”

Anyone who develops flu-like symptoms after travelling is asked to stay in their home and call the health line at 811 to be further assessed.

1:56 Coronavirus 101: lowering your risk with preparation and prevention Coronavirus 101: lowering your risk with preparation and prevention