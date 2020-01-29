Suspect sought after urine poured inside Norfolk County home during break-in: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk OPP are searching for a suspect after a reported break-and-enter in which someone allegedly dumped urine in a Norfolk County home.

Police say officers investigated a reported break-and-enter at a Washington Street home in Waterford, Ont., on Monday.

According to police, at least one person entered the residence in the early hours of Monday and allegedly proceeded to dump a large quantity of urine in the foyer of the home.

Police say nothing appears to have been taken during the reported break-in.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact provincial police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

