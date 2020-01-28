Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police issue warning about convicted violent and sexual offender living in the area

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 28, 2020 6:22 pm
Edmonton police are issuing a warning about Said Mohamed Abdulkadir, a man police call a convicted violent and sexual offender who will be living in Edmonton. .
Edmonton police are issuing a warning about Said Mohamed Abdulkadir, a man police call a convicted violent and sexual offender who will be living in Edmonton. . Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

A man who police say has preyed on women and girls he’s come across in public in the past will be living in the Edmonton area, police said on Tuesday.

According to a news release from police, Said Mohamed Abdulkadir is a convicted violent and sexual offender who police have “reasonable grounds” to believe will commit another violent or sexual offence while living in the city.

The 26-year-old has previously sexually assaulted a vulnerable pre-teen girl unknown to him who he came across in public, police said.

READ MORE: RCMP looking for man wanted for first-degree murder; may be in Edmonton

He has been placed under a number of court-ordered conditions that include a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, he cannot purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverage or possess any drug paraphernalia, and he cannot be in the presence of children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are seeking a recognizance order on Abdulkadir and said he will be monitored by the behavioural assessment unit.

Police said they are issuing the warning because it is believed to be in the public’s best interest, but that releasing the information is not intended to encourage people to take any form of vigilante action.

If anyone sees Abdulkadir breaking any of his conditions, they are encouraged to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton police violent offenderEdmonton sexual offenderviolent offender EdmontonEdmonton police sexual offenderSaid Mohamed Abdulkadir
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.