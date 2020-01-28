Edmonton police issue warning about convicted violent and sexual offender living in the area

Send this page to someone via email

A man who police say has preyed on women and girls he’s come across in public in the past will be living in the Edmonton area, police said on Tuesday.

According to a news release from police, Said Mohamed Abdulkadir is a convicted violent and sexual offender who police have “reasonable grounds” to believe will commit another violent or sexual offence while living in the city.

The 26-year-old has previously sexually assaulted a vulnerable pre-teen girl unknown to him who he came across in public, police said.

He has been placed under a number of court-ordered conditions that include a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, he cannot purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverage or possess any drug paraphernalia, and he cannot be in the presence of children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are seeking a recognizance order on Abdulkadir and said he will be monitored by the behavioural assessment unit.

Police said they are issuing the warning because it is believed to be in the public’s best interest, but that releasing the information is not intended to encourage people to take any form of vigilante action.

If anyone sees Abdulkadir breaking any of his conditions, they are encouraged to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.