33 people facing 80 charges in illegal fish trafficking investigation in northern Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife has charged 33 people after a two-year undercover investigation into fish trafficking in Alberta.

In 2017, officers received information that alleged unlawful trafficking of fish was occurring in the High Prairie and Faust areas. An undercover investigation was launched in November of that year.

According to a Facebook post, the investigation revealed a network of “killers and buyers of fish.” The fish were netted mainly in Lesser Slave Lake and Winagami Lake under the guise of Metis and Treaty domestic fishing rights.

Police estimate 12,000 pounds of fish was allegedly illegally caught and sold during a two-year trafficking investigation. Supplied: Alberta Fish and Wildlife

Those rights allow for personal subsistence use only.

During the course of the investigation, an estimated 12,000 pounds of fish were illegally killed and trafficked, Alberta Fish and Wildlife alleges. All fish that were seized as part of the investigation will be distributed to people in need in Alberta.

“Officers want to make sure that the offence does not continue. In order to effectively do this, both sides of the illegal black market — sellers and buyers — are addressed,” Alberta Fish and Wildlife replied to a comment asking about the length of the investigation.

“It takes time to infiltrate organized groups of traffickers to identify all the parties involved. The operation was concluded as soon as possible to hopefully deter others and stop the offence from continuing.” Tweet This

Thirty-three people from High Prairie, Faust, Slave Lake, Morinville, Edmonton, Vegreville, Bashaw, Castor and Halkirk were charged with 80 counts under the General Fisheries (Alberta) Regulations.

Charges laid include unlawful sale, purchase and possession of fish, including lake fish and walleye.

Court appearances are scheduled for various dates in February in Morinville, Edmonton, Slave Lake, High Prairie and Stettler.

The maximum charge for something like this is a $100,000 fine or a year in jail per count.

In their Facebook post, Alberta Fish and Wildlife said reports like the one that started this investigation go a long way in helping officers in their investigations.

“Information about the trafficking of Alberta’s fish and wildlife resources we receive from the public is forwarded to a specialized unit within the Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Branch so they can be properly investigated,” the organization said. “This section includes undercover officers to help prevent unlawful commercialization and other offences.”

Anyone with information about any violations is encouraged to call the 24-hour Report-A-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.