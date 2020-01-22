Alberta officials looking for poachers who shot and abandoned moose

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement is looking for information after a bull moose was found shot and abandoned west of Nanton, Alta.

Officers found the animal on Nov. 24, 2019, in the intersection of Highway 22 and William Coulee Road.

The agency said in a Facebook post that a “significant” portion of the moose had been abandoned.

Under the Wildlife Act, no portion of an animal can be left to become unfit for human consumption.

Officers are hoping to get information leading to those involved. Anyone who can help should call the High River Fish and Wildlife officers at 403-652-8324 or the 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.

Nanton is about 90 kilometres south of Calgary.