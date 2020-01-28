Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes into Gravenhurst snowbank

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 2:02 pm
OPP have charged a Georgian Bay man after a vehicle crashed into a snowbank in Gravenhurst on Sunday.
OPP have charged a Georgian Bay man after a vehicle crashed into a snowbank in Gravenhurst on Sunday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 45-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after OPP say a vehicle crashed into a snowbank in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Sunday evening.

At 7:40 p.m., police were called after a vehicle was reportedly observed driving erratically northbound on Highway 11.

The vehicle eventually left the road and hit a snowbank near Sedore Road, police say.

READ MORE: Gatineau, Que., man charged after acting ‘suspicious’ at area banks — Bracebridge OPP

Jason Schell, 45, from Georgian Bay, Ont., was subsequently charged with impaired operation of a vehicle by drugs, possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while suspended and failure to remain.

Schell will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Feb. 11.

Funeral for 2nd Toronto student killed by suspected impaired driver
Funeral for 2nd Toronto student killed by suspected impaired driver
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceBracebridge OPPGravenhurstGeorgian BayBracebridge Ontario Court of JusticeGravenhurst crashGravenhurst Highway 11Gravenhurst Highway 11 crashGravenhurst impaired crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.