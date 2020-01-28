Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes into Gravenhurst snowbank

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after OPP say a vehicle crashed into a snowbank in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Sunday evening.

At 7:40 p.m., police were called after a vehicle was reportedly observed driving erratically northbound on Highway 11.

The vehicle eventually left the road and hit a snowbank near Sedore Road, police say.

Jason Schell, 45, from Georgian Bay, Ont., was subsequently charged with impaired operation of a vehicle by drugs, possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while suspended and failure to remain.

Schell will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Feb. 11.

