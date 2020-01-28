Menu

Crime

Gatineau, Que. man charged after acting ‘suspicious’ at area banks: Bracebridge OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 1:25 pm
Updated January 28, 2020 1:28 pm
An O.P.P truck stands in the parking lot at the eastern Ontario regional Ontario Provincial Police headquarters in Smith Falls, Ontario on Oct. 22, 2012.THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
The man was charged with identity theft, personation, using, dealing and acting of a forged document, and obstructing a peace officer, officers say. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

A 42-year-old man from Gatineau, Que., has been charged after officers were called to investigate his “suspicious behaviour” at two area banks, Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

According to police, the man attended two banks and attempted to withdraw a large sum of money when the staff at both locations noticed some inconsistencies with the man’s ID.

Police were called, and officers say they located the man inside one of the banks. Officers charged Robert Mineault, 42, with identity theft; personation; using a forged document; and obstructing a peace officer.

Mineault was held in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

