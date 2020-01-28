Gatineau, Que. man charged after acting ‘suspicious’ at area banks: Bracebridge OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old man from Gatineau, Que., has been charged after officers were called to investigate his “suspicious behaviour” at two area banks, Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

According to police, the man attended two banks and attempted to withdraw a large sum of money when the staff at both locations noticed some inconsistencies with the man’s ID.

Police were called, and officers say they located the man inside one of the banks. Officers charged Robert Mineault, 42, with identity theft; personation; using a forged document; and obstructing a peace officer.

Mineault was held in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

