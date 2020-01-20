23-year-old charged following ‘serious’ assault in Bracebridge, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old is facing several charged after a “serious” assault took place in Bracebridge, Ont. on Sunday night, OPP say.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a local residence, where a dispute had escalated and one man was assaulted with a weapon.

The man was subsequently transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was later released, according to police.

Officers say they conducted an investigation and charged Steven McCarty, 23, from Bracebridge, with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

The accused was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on Monday.

