Crime

23-year-old charged following ‘serious’ assault in Bracebridge, OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 4:51 pm
https://globalnews.ca/news/6294836/man-injury-police-sell-siu/.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 23-year-old is facing several charged after a “serious” assault took place in Bracebridge, Ont. on Sunday night, OPP say.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a local residence, where a dispute had escalated and one man was assaulted with a weapon.

The man was subsequently transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was later released, according to police.

READ MORE: Man’s injury sustained in Bracebridge police cell ‘self-inflicted,’ investigation terminated: SIU

Officers say they conducted an investigation and charged Steven McCarty, 23, from Bracebridge, with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

The accused was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on Monday.

