Man’s injury sustained in Bracebridge police cell ‘self-inflicted,’ investigation terminated: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has terminated an investigation into an injury sustained by a 32-year-old man while he was in a Bracebridge OPP cell in November.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, the man jumped up while swinging his right hand at the cell ceiling, according to the SIU.

The man immediately cradled his right hand following the swing and ended up fracturing his hand, the SIU adds.

“The video recording of the man’s stay in cells captured the moment of the injury,” the SIU’s interim director, Joseph Martino, said in a statement.

“It is apparent based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries that the man, and he alone, is to blame for his fractured right hand.”

There’s nothing to investigate involving the criminal liability of a police officer, Martino said in a statement, and as a result, the SIU has closed the investigation.

