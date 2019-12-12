Menu

Crime

2 arrested after complaint received from concerned citizen in Bracebridge: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 4:56 pm
Officers say the two accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Jan. 7.
Officers say the two accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Jan. 7. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officers have arrested and charged two individuals after a concerned person called the OPP, alleging that the two people had left a local Bracebridge restaurant in separate vehicles, potentially with alcohol in their system.

Police say the vehicles were both located nearby.

READ MORE: 4 arrested in prescription fraud in Muskoka: OPP

As a result of an investigation, officers say they arrested and charged Nicholas Watman, 35, from East Gwillimbury, Ont., and Jeffrey Anderson, 37, from Sunderland, Ont., with refusal to comply with a breath demand.

Officers say the two accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Jan. 7

Drivers charged with impaired driving-related offences will have their licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days, police add.

