2 arrested after complaint received from concerned citizen in Bracebridge: OPP

Officers have arrested and charged two individuals after a concerned person called the OPP, alleging that the two people had left a local Bracebridge restaurant in separate vehicles, potentially with alcohol in their system.

Police say the vehicles were both located nearby.

As a result of an investigation, officers say they arrested and charged Nicholas Watman, 35, from East Gwillimbury, Ont., and Jeffrey Anderson, 37, from Sunderland, Ont., with refusal to comply with a breath demand.

Officers say the two accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Jan. 7

Drivers charged with impaired driving-related offences will have their licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days, police add.

