Ottawa police confirm man missing since May found dead

Ottawa police say a body recovered in the Ottawa river on Sept. 13 is that of David Stewart, 48, who was reported missing in May.

Ottawa police issued a press release Wednesday saying the body was found on the Quebec side of the river by Gatineau Police. Ottawa police were awaiting the autopsy report before confirming the body was Stewart.

Stewart was last seen around Ridgevalley Drive near the Bayshore Shopping Centre at 5 p.m. on May 8.

Police said in May that Stewart’s car was found in the parking lot at Britannia Park. His green kayak was missing from the vehicle.

At the time of Stewart’s disappearance the Ottawa River was heavily swollen with flood waters. Police and fire services at the time conducted a search of the area but could not locate Stewart.

