Brossard hopes new infrastructure will help ease traffic woes on Lapinière Boulevard

Brossard city officials hope the spending of a combined $40 million on infrastructure will help traffic woes on the heavily traveled Lapinière Boulevard.

Mayor Doreen Assaad says congestion at the corner of Lapinière Boulevard and Leduc Street has been an ongoing issue.

“We have known for many, many years that this has been a problematic intersection for many different reasons,” Assaad said on Tuesday.

The intersection, which is situated next to the Chevrier bus station and an entrance to the Dix30 shopping centre, sees hundreds of cars on a daily basis.

During peak hours, drivers are often stuck in long lineups that can stretch for several meters. Many of them blame the timing of the traffic lights.

“The lights aren’t assigned properly,” said Donna Howe. “People are forced to merge into one lane.

“It’s just not functional.”

Howe went on to describe the area as “chaotic and pandemonium.”

The four-way crossroad has a total of six sets of traffic lights, which the mayor says have been one of the many issues with the area.

The ongoing construction for the upcoming electric train network, which will run along Highway 10, has also reduced Leduc Street down to one lane going into the Dix30 area.

Another issue is the reserved bus lanes squeeze drivers during rush hour to one lane along Lapinière Boulevard.

“Here and there is a lot of retention. A lot of people jamming up,” driver Kevin Charbonneau said.

City officials have looked at adjusting the timing of the traffic lights but with little success.

“There is people on foot. There are cars. There are trains, buses,” Assaad said. “And the minute you make a change, it affects everything else.”

While Assaad admits the intersection has been a source of congestion in Brossard, she does not see the area being reconfigured anytime soon.

Instead, she hopes to ease the amount of traffic in the area.

While official traffic surveys will be conducted by the city in the coming months, Assaad suspects the new Boulevard du Quartier overpass that was installed last November has already reduced the amount of cars on the heavily traveled roadway.

“We now have an overpass that connects two congested areas,” Assaad said.

She adds the new on ramp for Highway 10, which was also completed in November, will ease Lapinière Boulevard’s traffic once drivers become more aware of the access ramp.

