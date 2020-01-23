Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Longueuil police search for potential victims of man who impersonated police officer

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 9:16 am
Tommy Maheux Turcotte is shown wearing a Longueuil police shirt.
Tommy Maheux Turcotte is shown wearing a Longueuil police shirt. Longueuil Police

Longueuil police are looking for potential victims and witnesses of a man who was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Police say 30-year-old Tommy Maheux Turcotte wore a black Longueuil police shirt on Jan. 19 in Quartier Dix30 in Brossard.

Related News

He approached young girls claiming to be a police officer and showed a badge, according to police.

READ MORE: Arson squad investigating after unconscious person found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve garage fire

Maheux Turcotte speaks French. He has brown hair, blue eyes and had a beard at the time of the incident.

Police say he stands around 5’5 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Maheux Turcotte was arrested within hours of the incident and appeared at the Longueuil courthouse last Monday. He was charged with theft and released with strict conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police investigating alleged ATM theft, break-in at east-end Montreal dépanneur

 

Police say they are not sure if this was an isolated incident and suspect there could be other potential victims.

Anyone with information about Maheux Turcotte is asked to call police at 450-463-7211. All information will be kept confidential.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LongueuilLongueuil PoliceSouth ShoreBrossardMontreal south shoreSPALDix30Quartier Dix30Tommy Maheux Turcotte
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.