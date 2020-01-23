Longueuil police search for potential victims of man who impersonated police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil police are looking for potential victims and witnesses of a man who was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Police say 30-year-old Tommy Maheux Turcotte wore a black Longueuil police shirt on Jan. 19 in Quartier Dix30 in Brossard.

He approached young girls claiming to be a police officer and showed a badge, according to police.

Maheux Turcotte speaks French. He has brown hair, blue eyes and had a beard at the time of the incident.

Police say he stands around 5’5 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Maheux Turcotte was arrested within hours of the incident and appeared at the Longueuil courthouse last Monday. He was charged with theft and released with strict conditions.

Police say they are not sure if this was an isolated incident and suspect there could be other potential victims.

Anyone with information about Maheux Turcotte is asked to call police at 450-463-7211. All information will be kept confidential.