Arson squad investigating after unconscious person found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve garage fire

A person was pulled from a garage fire on Bourbonnière Avenue near Adam Street in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 6:15 a.m. and found an unconscious individual inside the burning structure, according to police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

The victim’s condition is unknown, but Bergeron says officials fear for the person’s life. Paramedics also responded to the scene.

The fire has since been extinguished, and police say an investigation into the blaze has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

