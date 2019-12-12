Longueuil police arrest 6 men in early morning drug raids

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil police have arrested six men in connection with a series of drug raids across Montreal’s South Shore early Thursday morning.

The operation — the second in two days targeting alleged drug trafficking — is a crackdown on the distribution of cocaine in large quantities, police say.

The raids began at 5 a.m. in the areas of Brossard, Longueuil and La Prairie, according to police. Additional searches took place in Montreal with the help of local police officers.

Police say the six men, who range in age between 29 and 62, are meeting with investigators. They reportedly face several charges, including drug trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons.

As part of the sweep, police say officers also seized narcotics, money and firearms. The raids are still ongoing.

Earlier in the week, police arrested six men and four women as part of an operation targeting alleged drug trafficking on the South Shore.

Anyone with information is asked to call Longueuil police at 450-646-8500. All information is treated confidentially.

