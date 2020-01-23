Police investigating alleged ATM theft, break-in at east-end Montreal depanneur

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a reported break-in at a local depanneur and the alleged theft of an ATM from the business.

Around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, police say officers were called to a depanneur located on Sherbrooke Street near Delphis-Delorme Street in Pointe-Aux-Trembles after an alarm at the business went off.

When officers arrived at the scene, Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois says one of the building’s windows was broken and an ATM was missing.

Investigators and forensic technicians are analyzing the scene.

There is no word yet on suspects.

