Crime

Police investigating alleged ATM theft, break-in at east-end Montreal depanneur

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 8:16 am
Montreal police are investigating an alleged ATM theft from a depanneur early Thursday.
Montreal police are investigating an alleged ATM theft from a depanneur early Thursday. Benjamin Shingler / The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating after a reported break-in at a local depanneur and the alleged theft of an ATM from the business.

Around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, police say officers were called to a depanneur located on Sherbrooke Street near Delphis-Delorme Street in Pointe-Aux-Trembles after an alarm at the business went off.

When officers arrived at the scene, Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois says one of the building’s windows was broken and an ATM was missing.

Investigators and forensic technicians are analyzing the scene.

There is no word yet on suspects.

