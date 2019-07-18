2 Six Nations men charged in connection with stolen ATM investigation

Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people from Six Nations of the Grand River following an investigation into an ATM that was reportedly stolen last year.

Investigators allege the suspects broke into a store at a gas station on Front Road in Port Rowan on Dec. 3, 2018 and unsuccessfully tried to remove an ATM machine by hand.

According to police, the suspects then used a pickup truck to take the ATM, allegedly reversing the vehicle into the store and causing thousands of dollars in damage, before driving away with the ATM in tow.

Officers say they eventually found the ATM in a ditch.

The men, who are 35 and 39 years old, have been charged with breaking and entering and mischief over $5,000.

Both are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date.