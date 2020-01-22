Longueuil police arrest daycare worker over alleged sexual offences against a minor

Send this page to someone via email

A 54-year-old man who worked in a private daycare centre was arrested by Longueuil police on Monday over alleged sexual offences against a minor.

Ahcene Ramdane Pacha appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Pacha, who also went by the first name Bruno, was employed by his sister’s daycare facility.

In a statement, Longueuil police said they had reason to believe Pacha had engaged in what they called “problematic behaviour” for at least several years.

Investigators ask anyone who has been in contact with Pacha to contact them at 450-463-7211.

