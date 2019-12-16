SUV crashes through Brossard condo kitchen window: Longueuil police

An SUV rammed into a ground-floor condo’s kitchen window on Londres Street in Brossard, on Monday.
The driver was trying to park her car when she mistakenly pressed the accelerator pedal instead of the brakes, Longueuil police said.
One woman was inside the condo’s kitchen when the front end of the car forcefully protruded through the window.
She was transported to the hospital for injuries to her eyes, Longueuil police said.
The driver sustained no injuries.
The car was towed out of the apartment shortly after the incident, according to Michel Huguerot, a spokesperson for the Longueuil fire department.
