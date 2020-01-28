Construction equipment, tools reported stolen from Brighton excavating business: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this month, Northumberland OPP are investigating the reported theft of thousands of dollars worth of tools from a Brighton business.

OPP say approximately $9,500 worth of tools have been reported stolen from Steve Crowe Excavating on Sharpe Road within Brighton’s industrial park.

The reported theft is believed to have occurred on Jan. 15 between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., OPP say.

According to OPP, the owner discovered the bottom latch of a trailer was cut, which reportedly allowed the top latch to be swung open and give the appearance that a deadbolt was still intact and the trailer locked.

Most of the equipment and tools are marked with the owner’s name or a sticker from Steve Crowe Excavating. The tools reported stolen include the following:

Hitachi hammer rotary drill

Milwaukee 18-volt combo set, including an impact driver, Sawzall, grinder, drill, three batteries and chargers

Stihl TS400 cut-off saw

Honda 2000-watt inverter/generator (serial number EAAJ2618490)

Stanley 274-piece “fat max” socket set

Spectra Precision Laser Level 300 (serial number 118072)

Spectra Precision Laser Level and tripod with aluminum rod

Large plastic toolbox with a full set of wrenches, various pliers and vice grips

Last week, OPP launched an investigation into the reported theft of $10,000 worth of tools from Vanderlaan Building Products on Loyalist Drive in Brighton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest OPP detachment or reach out anonymously to Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477 or online.

