Crime

Tools totalling $10,000 reported stolen from Brighton business: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 4:25 pm
Updated January 16, 2020 4:28 pm
Northumberland OPP are investigating the reported theft of $10,000 worth of tools from Vanderlaan Building Products in Brighton.
Northumberland OPP are investigated the reported theft of thousands of dollars worth of tools from a business in Brighton.

Police say the theft from Vanderlaan Building Products on Loyalist Drive occurred on Wednesday around 3 a.m. OPP say four business trailers parked on the property were entered and a large number of tools were removed.

The estimated total value of the theft is $10,000, OPP stated.

Some of the tools – with brand names including Milwaukee, Dewalt, Stanley, Rigid and Olfa included:

  • Sawzall
  • Chop saws
  • Miter saws
  • Impact tools
  • Batteries
  • Chargers
  • Drills
  • Worksite radios
  • Aluminum brakes and ladders
  • A large number of hand tools

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest OPP detachment or anonymously with the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477 or online.

Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Northumberland CountyNorthumberland OPPBrightonToolsStolen Tools
