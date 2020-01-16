Tools totalling $10,000 reported stolen from Brighton business: Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP are investigated the reported theft of thousands of dollars worth of tools from a business in Brighton.
Police say the theft from Vanderlaan Building Products on Loyalist Drive occurred on Wednesday around 3 a.m. OPP say four business trailers parked on the property were entered and a large number of tools were removed.
The estimated total value of the theft is $10,000, OPP stated.
Some of the tools – with brand names including Milwaukee, Dewalt, Stanley, Rigid and Olfa included:
- Sawzall
- Chop saws
- Miter saws
- Impact tools
- Batteries
- Chargers
- Drills
- Worksite radios
- Aluminum brakes and ladders
- A large number of hand tools
Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest OPP detachment or anonymously with the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477 or online.
