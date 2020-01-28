Police on the lookout for missing London man

Send this page to someone via email

London Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Ronald Kostis of London.

Police say he was last seen on Monday January 27, around 2 p.m., in the area of Connaught Avenue and Curry Street.

In addition, they say he was last seen driving a dark blue 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe with a license plate of CLJW 223.

Ronald is described as male, Caucasian, six-foot-two, 180 lbs, with short blonde hair and was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket, blue jeans, and black running shoes.

Police and family are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information is urged to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

