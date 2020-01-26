Menu

Crime

Police looking for London Ont. man wanted for violent offence

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 8:13 am
File photo.
File photo. 980 CFPL News

Police in London, Ont. are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a violent offence.

On Friday around 5:30 p.m., police responded to an assault investigation in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street.

Once on scene, officers say, they found a victim who was then transported to local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of police investigation, Gregory Vanalstine, 35, from London, has been charged by way of warrant for assault causing bodily harm.

Vanalstine is described as male, five-foot-nine, 216 lbs, with red short hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he is known to frequent the areas of Marconi Boulevard and Trafalgar Street, Huron Street and Gatewood Road, and Hamilton Road and Hume Street.

Police also say he may be driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, with licence plate BNJE710.

Vanalstine is considered dangerous and if spotted, police ask  that you do not approach him — call 911 immediately.

