1st-degree murder charges laid in shooting death of former Winnipeg football player

A Winnipeg man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a former Winnipeg football player at a South Pointe neighbourhood townhouse last November.

Rig Debak Moulebou, 20, was found dead from gunshot wounds at the townhouse on Tim Sale Drive shortly before midnight on Nov. 4.

His death was Winnipeg’s 40th homicide of 2019, a year that saw a record-breaking 44 homicides in the city.

Police have previously said they believe the killing was gang-related.

On Monday, police announced an arrest has been in Moulebou’s death.

Arnold Mbaka Nduta, 23, of Winnipeg, was arrested Jan. 22 and has been charged with first-degree murder.

At the time of his death, many who knew Moulebou expressed shock about his violent killing.

Moulebou, a recent immigrant to Canda, played football for the Winnipeg Rifles as recently as last season.

Winnipeg police at the scene of a townhouse complex on Tim Sale Drive on Nov. 5, 2019. Abigail Turner/Global News

Rifles head coach Geordie Wilson, who also coached him in rugby, described Moulebou as “a pretty low-key kid.”

“He was very polite, he was very respectful, and he was obviously a pretty good athlete,” Wilson told Global News in November.

“If there was gang activity or drug activity, he wouldn’t be a kid that I would have foreseen to be involved with this.”

Police gave no further details on their case against Nduta in a media release Monday.

–With files from Sam Thompson

Arnold Mbaka Nduta, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder after an investigation by members of the Homicide Unit into the death of Rig Debak Moulebou, 20. Media release: https://t.co/YHxT3OCkTq — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 27, 2020

