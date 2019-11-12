Cops seize pile of guns after wanted man surfaces at funeral of Winnipeg murder victim

Send this page to someone via email

A man who attended the Nov. 7 funeral of Winnipeg’s 38th homicide victim was found with a number of guns, some of which are designed to penetrate police vests.

Police said Rami Hagos, 24, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant when he was spotted among the mourners at the funeral for Jamshaid Wahabi, who was killed Nov. 2 in a shooting at a downtown nightclub.

After the funeral, the police Tactical Support Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle containing Hagos and three other men, where they found a .50 calibre Desert Eagle semi-automatic handgun.

Through the course of their investigation, police raided a home on Marine Drive, where they seized a collection of 22 firearms.

Police Chief Danny Smyth says officers regular vests and equipment would not be able to stop the ammunition from these guns — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) November 12, 2019

“A significant cache of guns was seized over the weekend,” said Winnipeg’s police chief Danny Smyth.

“Alarming to me was the sheer firepower of these weapons… this kind of firepower is extraordinary. Our regular protective vests wouldn’t be able to stop this.” Tweet This

A 40-year-old man has also been charged with a number of firearms offences.

Insp. Max Waddell holds one of the guns seized. Global News