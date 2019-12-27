Winnipeg police investigating city’s 43rd homicide of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating another homicide.

Police will release more information about the latest killing at an 11 a.m. media conference.

Police say the homicide happened in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue and is the 43rd in what has been a violent year on city streets.

Winnipeg broke the record for the most homicides in a single year — previously set at 41 in 2011 — last week when police said Douglas Wood, 41, died in the 500 block of Pritchard Avenue on Halloween during a house fire that they believe was deliberately set.

Jenna Sereena Kakegamick, 23, faces charges of second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in that case.

Seven homicides remained unsolved so far this year, police said last week.

