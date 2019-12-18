Menu

Canada

Winnipeg records 42nd homicide; breaks previous record of 41 from 2011

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 10:40 am
Updated December 18, 2019 10:47 am
Police tape in front of 506 Pritchard Ave.
Police tape in front of 506 Pritchard Ave. Randall Paul/Global News

Winnipeg police say the city has recorded its 42nd homicide.

Police say someone died in the 500 block of Pritchard Avenue on Halloween and it is now being investigated as a homicide.

Winnipeg police are asking for information about a fatal fire in the North End
Winnipeg police are asking for information about a fatal fire in the North End

While police have not confirmed any details, emergency personnel were sent to 506 Pritchard around 10:25 p.m. on Oct. 31 where they found an injured man, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

READ MORE: Man dies of injuries caused by Pritchard Avenue fire: police

Police will have more information at 11 a.m. Global News will livestream the police press conference.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
