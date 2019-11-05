Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man dies of injuries caused by Pritchard Avenue fire: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 12:19 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man is dead after he was injured in a Halloween night fire on Pritchard Avenue.

Winnipeg police said emergency personnel were sent to 506 Pritchard around 10:25 p.m., where they found the injured man, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

READ MORE: Pritchard Avenue home catches fire for third time in less than a year

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, and police are asking residents and businesses in the surrounding area to check surveillance footage for any relevant images between 9:30 and 11 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen any unusual or suspicious activity in the area, is asked to call police at 204-86-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Fire crews attend fatal house fire on Boyd Avenue
Fire crews attend fatal house fire on Boyd Avenue
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireWinnipeg policeWinnipeg fireFatal FirePritchard AvenueMan KilledFire Death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.