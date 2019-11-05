Man dies of injuries caused by Pritchard Avenue fire: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after he was injured in a Halloween night fire on Pritchard Avenue.

Winnipeg police said emergency personnel were sent to 506 Pritchard around 10:25 p.m., where they found the injured man, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, and police are asking residents and businesses in the surrounding area to check surveillance footage for any relevant images between 9:30 and 11 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen any unusual or suspicious activity in the area, is asked to call police at 204-86-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Major Crimes is looking for anyone that may have information regarding a fire that occurred on Oct 31 at 506 Pritchard Ave. An adult male was located inside the residence and transported to hospital. He has since succumbed to his injuries. https://t.co/Czr8rXUbdx — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 5, 2019

