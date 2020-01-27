Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Teen stable after sustaining serious injuries in Sunday stabbing: Ottawa police

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 1:10 pm
An Ottawa police vehicle.
An Ottawa police vehicle. Beatrice Britneff / Global News File

A 17-year-old boy who sustained critical injuries in a stabbing downtown on Sunday afternoon is now in stable condition in hospital, Ottawa police said Monday.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Bank Street at 12:42 p.m. on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said.

READ MORE: Teen’s call for help leads to man’s arrest at Westboro business, sex assault charges

The spokesperson couldn’t confirm details about the circumstances leading up to the incident but said the teen sustained serious injuries in the stabbing and was taken to hospital.

As of Monday afternoon, no one has been arrested in the incident and the police media relations department was awaiting an update on whether investigators were seeking one or more suspects in the incident.

Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa
Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOttawa police investigationOttawa Stabbingstabbing in Ottawaboy stabbed in downtown Ottawastabbing in downtown Ottawateen seriously injured in Ottawa stabbingteen stabbed in downtown Ottawa
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.