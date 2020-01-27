Teen stable after sustaining serious injuries in Sunday stabbing: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy who sustained critical injuries in a stabbing downtown on Sunday afternoon is now in stable condition in hospital, Ottawa police said Monday.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Bank Street at 12:42 p.m. on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said.

The spokesperson couldn’t confirm details about the circumstances leading up to the incident but said the teen sustained serious injuries in the stabbing and was taken to hospital.

As of Monday afternoon, no one has been arrested in the incident and the police media relations department was awaiting an update on whether investigators were seeking one or more suspects in the incident.

1:29 Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa

Story continues below advertisement