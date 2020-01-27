The ‘Scammys’: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey fans not impressed with Grammys winners

Send this page to someone via email

The “Scammys” began to trend after Billie Eilish took home five Grammy Awards at Sunday night’s awards show.

Eilish won for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey fans were not impressed.

During Eilish’s acceptance speech for Album of the Year, she told the audience she believed Grande should have won the award.

“Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this, Thank U, Next got me through some s–t, and I think it deserves more than anything in the world, I love you so much,” the Bad Guy singer said.

Grande blew kisses to Eilish while she was on stage after giving the 7 Rings singer the shout out.

these too is so precious and sweet to each other, i love their friendship.. she almost felt guilty that she won over ari.. everyone, stop arguing please🥺🤧💔#scammys pic.twitter.com/zyV7pRbE8h — p u n y e t a ⁷ 🇵🇭💚 (@bts_billiee) January 27, 2020

Grande was nominated for Album of the Year (Thank U, Next), Best Pop Solo Performance (7 Rings), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Boyfriend), Record of the Year (7 Rings) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Thank U, Next).

Del Rey was nominated for Album of the Year (Norman F–king Rockwell!) and Song of the Year (Norman F–king Rockwell!).

Fans of the singers took to Twitter to express their anger and renamed the awards show the “Scammys.”

Honestly the three most depressing pics on my camera roll #scammys pic.twitter.com/W0ftoiTZhE — Donnie 🅙 (@DannyTeamMinaj) January 27, 2020

u know something is up if the artist says something like this #scammys pic.twitter.com/CVIE8W2OLZ — k (@https_swiftt) January 27, 2020

she’s writing her address so y’all can send her the mf grammys she deserves #scammys pic.twitter.com/8sEEfV8jPL — Alyssa ☽ 𝒻𝒶𝓃 𝒶𝒸𝒸𝑜𝓊𝓃𝓉 ☽ (@takemycaresaway) January 27, 2020

#scammys SHE DESERVES SO MUCH BETTER!!!!! ariana doesn’t NEED THE GRAMMYS, grammys NEED ariana ;) pic.twitter.com/iu1RN3Pmth — moni (@universeisgrand) January 27, 2020

She ain't lying Ariana deserves it.. Look at her.. She wanna cry 😭#scammyspic.twitter.com/LGGZcemyc1 — ℒ⁷💜 (@jiminlicious08) January 27, 2020

Ariana not winning a single grammy in any of the 5 categories she was nominated for??? #scammys pic.twitter.com/QHwJuWIc03 — the devil wears zara (@oliviakelly_) January 27, 2020

Ariana didn't get any grammys when she literally owned the charts with this album? Umm ok, I see what you did there #scammys pic.twitter.com/EUw0tD2G3j — DAMN JANUARY 🥺 (@nexaaaay_) January 27, 2020

lana del rey has lost her deserved grammy for album of the year with "NFR!" and this album truly marked her shift in music and her personal direction as well. she took a more independent stance through her lyrics and melodies. it's sad that the academy ignored this. #Grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/mHGjP7Onb7 — Jack ! (@lanaschurch) January 27, 2020

Ariana Grande had the biggest era of her career yet, outdid herself, literally owned 2019 .. #GRAMMYs just used her name for attention and let the woman sit there nervous the whole night. No words, she deserves better — Pop Crave (@popcreave) January 27, 2020

so the grammy’s wasted ariana and lana’s time…. disappointed but not surprised pic.twitter.com/64ytNo7SHS — 𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐞 (@grandeslany) January 27, 2020

Me pretending I didn’t just witness Ariana and Lana getting snubbed.#GRAMMYs #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/iIqhKbNjfp — Miss Parm (@Veganparm) January 27, 2020

Grande didn’t seem to be bothered by the snubs. She posted to Twitter after the awards show, writing, “I had a great mf time tonight :) thank u for everything.”

i had a great mf time tonight :) thank u for everything pic.twitter.com/1BHIo5s0z3 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 27, 2020