Entertainment

The ‘Scammys’: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey fans not impressed with Grammys winners

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 12:06 pm
Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The “Scammys” began to trend after Billie Eilish took home five Grammy Awards at Sunday night’s awards show.

Eilish won for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey fans were not impressed.

Grammy Awards 2020: Red carpet fashion highlights
During Eilish’s acceptance speech for Album of the Year, she told the audience she believed Grande should have won the award.

READ MORE: Grammy Awards 2020 — Full list of nominees, winners for ‘music’s biggest night’

“Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this, Thank U, Next got me through some s–t, and I think it deserves more than anything in the world, I love you so much,” the Bad Guy singer said.

Grande blew kisses to Eilish while she was on stage after giving the 7 Rings singer the shout out.

Grande was nominated for Album of the Year (Thank U, Next), Best Pop Solo Performance (7 Rings), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Boyfriend), Record of the Year (7 Rings) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Thank U, Next).

Del Rey was nominated for Album of the Year (Norman F–king Rockwell!) and Song of the Year (Norman F–king Rockwell!).

Fans of the singers took to Twitter to express their anger and renamed the awards show the “Scammys.”

Grande didn’t seem to be bothered by the snubs. She posted to Twitter after the awards show, writing, “I had a great mf time tonight :) thank u for everything.”

