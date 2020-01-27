The ‘Scammys’: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey fans not impressed with Grammys winners

The “Scammys” began to trend after Billie Eilish took home five Grammy Awards at Sunday night’s awards show.
Eilish won for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey fans were not impressed.
During Eilish’s acceptance speech for Album of the Year, she told the audience she believed Grande should have won the award.
“Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this, Thank U, Next got me through some s–t, and I think it deserves more than anything in the world, I love you so much,” the Bad Guy singer said.
Grande blew kisses to Eilish while she was on stage after giving the 7 Rings singer the shout out.
Grande was nominated for Album of the Year (Thank U, Next), Best Pop Solo Performance (7 Rings), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Boyfriend), Record of the Year (7 Rings) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Thank U, Next).
Del Rey was nominated for Album of the Year (Norman F–king Rockwell!) and Song of the Year (Norman F–king Rockwell!).
Fans of the singers took to Twitter to express their anger and renamed the awards show the “Scammys.”
Grande didn’t seem to be bothered by the snubs. She posted to Twitter after the awards show, writing, “I had a great mf time tonight :) thank u for everything.”
