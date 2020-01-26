Menu

Crime

1 taken into custody after fleeing from Saint John police

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 1:49 pm
Police have taken one man into custody.
Police have taken one man into custody.

Saint John police have taken one man into custody after he tried to evade officers in a vehicle on Sunday.

Police say officers in a patrol vehicle came across two men in an argument on First Street shortly before 11 a.m.

RCMP find body of man who went missing in Newfoundland snowstorm

One of the men was believed to have a weapon.

As officers approached the two men, one got into a vehicle and fled the area, refusing to stop.

The vehicle travelled eastbound on Highway 1 before the driver abandoned the vehicle near the Rothesay Avenue exit and attempted to escape on foot.

Police caught up with him a short time later and was taken into custody.

Video of arrest on Quinpool Road generating waves on social media
Video of arrest on Quinpool Road generating waves on social media

Police say there is no report of injuries at this time.

Saint John police say a man in his 30s will make a court where he is expected to face a charge of possession of a weapon, dangerous driving and failure to stop.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 506-648-3333.

Crime
