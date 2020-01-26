1 taken into custody after fleeing from Saint John police

Saint John police have taken one man into custody after he tried to evade officers in a vehicle on Sunday.
Police say officers in a patrol vehicle came across two men in an argument on First Street shortly before 11 a.m.
One of the men was believed to have a weapon.
As officers approached the two men, one got into a vehicle and fled the area, refusing to stop.
The vehicle travelled eastbound on Highway 1 before the driver abandoned the vehicle near the Rothesay Avenue exit and attempted to escape on foot.
Police caught up with him a short time later and was taken into custody.
Police say there is no report of injuries at this time.
Saint John police say a man in his 30s will make a court where he is expected to face a charge of possession of a weapon, dangerous driving and failure to stop.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 506-648-3333.
