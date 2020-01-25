RCMP find body of man who went missing in Newfoundland snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

BAY ROBERTS, N.L. – The RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’ve found a man who went missing at the height of a historic storm that hit the eastern part of province on Jan. 17.

Joshua Wall, 26, had vanished after leaving his home for a friend’s house in nearby Marysvale as the massive snowstorm struck the province.

Earlier today, Bay Roberts RCMP were called after a body was discovered off of Roaches Line, a small community about 70 kilometres west of the capital, St. John’s.

UPDATE – Joshua Wall: This morning, Bay Roberts RCMP responded to a call reporting that a body had been located off of Roaches Line. The body has been confirmed to be that of Joshua Wall. The RCMP extends deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. — RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador (@RCMPNL) January 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said in an email that the body was confirmed to be Wall and extended its condolences to family and relatives.

On Tuesday, the police force announced they’d suspended their search for Wall after exhaustive efforts to find him.

Police had urged residents in the area to keep a lookout in the event Wall had sought shelter on their properties.

1:58 N.L. residents work together to overcome the storm N.L. residents work together to overcome the storm