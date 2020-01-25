Menu

Canada

RCMP find body of man who went missing in Newfoundland snowstorm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2020 12:22 pm
Updated January 25, 2020 12:26 pm
Joshua Wall, 26, went missing during Newfoundland's historic snowstorm.
Joshua Wall, 26, went missing during Newfoundland's historic snowstorm. Handout/RCMP

BAY ROBERTS, N.L. – The RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’ve found a man who went missing at the height of a historic storm that hit the eastern part of province on Jan. 17.

Joshua Wall, 26, had vanished after leaving his home for a friend’s house in nearby Marysvale as the massive snowstorm struck the province.

READ MORE: St. John’s lifts state of emergency 8 days after massive storm 

Earlier today, Bay Roberts RCMP were called after a body was discovered off of Roaches Line, a small community about 70 kilometres west of the capital, St. John’s.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said in an email that the body was confirmed to be Wall and extended its condolences to family and relatives.

On Tuesday, the police force announced they’d suspended their search for Wall after exhaustive efforts to find him.

Police had urged residents in the area to keep a lookout in the event Wall had sought shelter on their properties.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
