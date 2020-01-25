Woman critically injured after fire in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 30s was left with critical injuries after a fire in Toronto’s west end early Saturday, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services Capt. David Eckerman told Global News crews were called to the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. for reports that a man had burns on his back.

Eckerman said the man had been inside a Caribbean restaurant in the area and crews located a fire in the back of the building.

A woman was then rescued from a basement unit.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a woman in her 30s from the scene with life-threatening injuries, while a man in his 50s was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third patient was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire.

The Ontario fire marshal remained on scene into the day Saturday.